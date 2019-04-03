Groomsmen and bridesmaids were on four legs instead of two.
But Max and Ruby aren't your typical couple either — they're dogs.
"They've been together since Ruby was born," said new owner Jill Jonas.
Jonas and her husband Paul adopted the two dogs who have lived together for seven years — or 49 if you're a dog. The two have spent the past nine months waiting for a forever home at the Effingham County Humane Society.
"When you get a bonded couple like that, you don't separate," said humane society operations manager Karen Grupe.
So the crew at the humane society did what any logical organization would do — they married the dogs.
"Shortly after we decided about this wedding, we got this wonderful application that came in," Grupe said.
That application came from the Jonas family.
"I can't wait for them to come home," Paul Jonas said. "I've been waiting for them to come home for the past month."
The shelter hopes this happily ever after will lead to more for the six dogs and 30 cats still looking for love.
But for Max and Ruby, it's now off to the honeymoon — in their new forever home.