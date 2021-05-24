MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) – A community came out by the hundreds to show its support to the family of a fallen Champaign police officer.
More than 1,300 flags were placed throughout the streets of Monticello and around the Decatur church where funeral services for Chris Oberheim will take place Wednesday.
"Now is our chance for us to give back. It hit a lot of people hard,” Tom Bates, who helped place the flags, said. "It is a sight to behold. It is great."
Bates were joined by more than 300 other people to take part in the mission to honor Oberheim. It was made possible by The Flag Man Mission Continues.
"It means a community cares about coming together to honor a fallen hero,’ Jeff Hastings the CEO of the Mission said. He took over the project after its founder died of cancer in 2020. The goal of the program to place a sign of American patriotism in honor of those who gave all remains the same.
"It is difficult,” Hastings said. “It is honorable. We are very honored to do these and carry them on and give closure to the family, but it is still difficult."
The Flag Man Mission Continues will take down the flags on Thursday. They are asking anyone who can help to show up at the Monticello High School between 3 – 5 p.m.
Oberheim was killed last Wednesday during a shootout with an armed suspect while responding to a domestic violence call. The suspect was also shot and killed. Oberheim's partner was hurt but has been released from the hospital.
