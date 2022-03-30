SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of crime survivors and families of murdered people in Illinois took to the state capitol Wednesday to push lawmakers to expand support for crime victims.
Survivors were joined by elected officials at Survivors Speak Illinois, an annual event hosted by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.
Families came holding photos of murdered loved ones, pushing for public safety reforms.
Illinois members of CSSJ have helped establish five Trauma Recovery Centers (TRC). They are now calling for more TRCs and more investments for frontline victim service providers.
“Far too many Illinois crime survivors lack the support they need to heal and recover after being faced with violence,” said Bertha Purnell, crime survivor and member of Illinois Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, who lost her son to gun violence. “When my son was killed, I wish I had access to the critical services that so many survivors need to get their lives back on track. Communities have been left behind, and our lawmakers must prioritize victims’ needs now more than ever.”
“Right now, Illinois crime survivors are especially vulnerable,” said Aswad Thomas, gun violence survivor and national director of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. “To continue improving public safety, we must strengthen local communities through healing and trauma recovery. We must build on previous progress, and lawmakers have an opportunity to do that by making sure that Illinoisians have secure housing, mental health resources, and victims’ services. These approaches must be incorporated in any public safety strategy if we are to truly make our state safe.”
Crime survivors are calling for:
- Funding frontline community-based organizations victim service providers
- Funding to expand Trauma Recovery Centers across the state
- Expanding housing and employment protections for vulnerable Illinois survivors
