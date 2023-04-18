SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - More than 500 students from across the state gathered in Springfield for Student Nurse Political Action Day (SNPAD).
The annual event is organized by American Nurses Association - Illinois. 2023 was the 25th year students from more than 20 college nursing programs gathered in Springfield.
The goal of the event is to give students a basic understanding of the state legislature so they can advocate for policies in the future. Susan Swart, the Executive Director of American Nurses Association Illinois, says the organization is focused on helping student feel empowered to get involved in local politics.
"There are a lot of people in Springfield who are making healthcare decisions that aren't healthcare experts," said Swart. "We believe that anywhere there's discussion on public policy that impacts health care, a nurse should be present to give the aspect of what nurses do, and remind them how nurses impact the health of every citizen in the United States, and in Illinois."
In addition to teaching students about the state legislature, each SNPAD has a theme based around the issues healthcare workers are facing. This year's theme was "Human First, Nurse Second."
Swart says the reason for this theme has to do with burnout being experienced throughout the healthcare industry. Attendees were given advice on how to decompress from the daily work of nursing and take care of their mental health.
"There's a lot of burnout and there's a lot of turnover and if we can't find a way to combat that, and really let our nurses know, it's okay that just speak for yourself first and take care of yourself first, it will get worse," said Dane Alexander, a senior at Millikin University School of Nursing. "If you can't do that, then you can't provide quality care for your patients."
