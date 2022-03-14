IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office is investigating several reported thefts of hundreds of gallons of gasoline from rural farm sites in the Gilman, Onarga, and Thawville areas.
Police say the majority of reports involved on site fuel thefts, but in some cases the victims reported their bulk fuel tanks being taken.
Given the recent increase in fuel prices and the state of the economy as a whole, the Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public that an increase in the cost of goods and services and a rise in burglaries and thefts go hand in hand.
The Sheriff's Office also recommends everyone take the necessary steps to properly and effectively secure your property, but also asks everyone to be vigilant of suspicious activity and if detected report it to 911.
