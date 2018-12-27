SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new state-sponsored merit program could provide hundreds of Illinois freshmen with scholarships to the University of Illinois next fall.
$5,000 in annual awards will be provided through the Aim High program.
The program was funded by $5 million for the state and $5 million from the UI.
The Aim High program will provide $25 million for merit scholarships next year at Illinois public universities.
The UI will have enough money so far to cover the first few years and provide scholarships to about 300 freshman next fall.
The students could get $20,000 over four years.