SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A “steady flow” of applications for growers and processors of industrial hemp have been arriving at the Illinois Department of Agriculture, its leaders say.
An IDOA press release says the department has taken in over 350 online applications in the first days they’ve allowed them to be submitted. New state regulations are allowing farmers to apply for the first time in over 80 years.
The department says its staff immediately started reviewing the applications and issued over 100 licenses.
"We are extremely pleased with the number of applications the Department received in the first two days the applications were made available to the public," said John Sullivan, Director of IDOA. "(We are) pleased, but not necessarily surprised given the incredible amount of interest from potential growers and processors over the last several months. The IDOA staff worked tirelessly to ensure the rules and regulations were finished in time to plant hemp this spring. I appreciate their hard work."
IDOA Bureau Chief of Medicinal Plants Jeff Cox expressed his excitement as well.
"We predicted there would be a lot of interest, but the turnout has been phenomenal," he said. "I'm thrilled with how smoothly the application process has gone so far and our staff has been working non-stop to review and approve the applications."
The Illinois Stewardship Alliance and IDOA worked on a free downloadable guide to give farmers the information they need to apply for a hemp license. It can be found here.
An IDOA chart of Wednesday’s application numbers can be found below.