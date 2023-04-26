SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Advocates from more than a dozen LGBTQ+ organization across the state met in person for the first time since 2019 on Wednesday.
Organizers say this year is particularly important because of laws limiting gender-affirming care across the country. While they say Illinois is seen as a safe haven for many LGBTQ+ people, especially in the Midwest, they want to make sure those protections are here to stay.
"We live in every county in Illinois.," said Brian Johnson, the CEO of Equality Illinois. "We live in every legislative district in Illinois. We are your neighbors, your colleagues, your teachers, your small business owners, your friends, and your children. And today, we live in a world where across the country over 400 anti-equality bills are being introduced in state legislatures in this country."
This year, advocates spoke on bills related to a few issues. One was a set of similar bills in the House and Senate that would require healthcare providers to take cultural competency training.
"If we're able to work with our healthcare professionals, in an organized way to get them more knowledge, it will empower them to be able to better serve, in an equitable, accessible, affordable way, the people of this state that people that quite frankly, have systemically faced barriers across the board to have access to health care, " said State Senator Ram Villivalam. "And so that is why I am incredibly proud to be sponsoring this legislation, working with these folks behind me and many others."
Participants also spoke on the impacts of another set of bills, that would allow businesses to have all-gender, multi-occupancy bathrooms. These would not be required, but would allow these types of facilities to be created.
