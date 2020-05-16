SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of protesters were packed outside the state capitol Saturday morning with a resounding message to Gov. J.B Pritzker, "Open the state".
The protest shut down parts of Capitol Ave. and S. 2nd St.
State Rep. Darren Bailey spoke at the rally. Bailey filed a new lawsuit against Pritzker earlier this week.
He called Pritzker's extension of the order "unconstitutional".
The next court date for the case is May 22 in Clay County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.