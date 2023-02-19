SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Shoppers headed out to the Illinois State Fairgrounds looking for a deal.
Sunday was the Springfield Flea Market at the Illinois building on the fairgrounds.
More than 60 vendors took part in Sunday's market.
Shoppers got to check out everything from vintage items, collectables, antiques, and even some new or gently used merchandise.
"Turn out today has been great. We had a great turn out last month and today has been just as great. It's beautiful outside, so people are getting out." said organizer Sabrina Longcore.
The next flea market is set for March 19th. It will be from 8 am until 3 pm. Admission is $1.50.
