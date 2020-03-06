DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - If you noticed any young women missing from their high school classes on Friday, there's a chance they were at the 2020 Women Changing the Face of Agriculture conference at Richland Community College.
The conference allowed female high school students from across Illinois to learn about careers in agriculture, as well as college agriculture programs.
"Women are growing in the industry," said high school senior Mallory Ames. "It's really important to understand that they do have a chance and it's not just a male-dominated industry."
"We hope the students leave here today with a better understanding of the opportunities that await them in the field of agriculture," said Jess Smithers, Director of Ag Programs at the college.
The presenters included Whitney Thomson, who said when she came to WCFA as a student three years ago, it led to an internship at Rabo Agrifinance, which has helped build her career.
"This event can give you as much as you're willing to put into it," Thomson said. "The relationships that you build here can be instrumental in helping you find a career and really develop what you're good at."
Ames said the biggest draw of the conference for her was the chance to meet and network with ag professionals.
"I'm interested in going into commodities and trade, and possibly becoming a commodities marketing analyst," she said. "So to talk to Rabo about the finance portion of agriculture was really cool."
Perhaps most important about WCFA - it gives young women direct proof that women can and are making a difference in the field of agriculture.
"At one time, maybe it was a more male-dominated sector," Smithers said. "That's certainly not the case now."