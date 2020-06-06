MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds gathered at the Piatt County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon to peacefully protest and demand justice after the recent deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.
Organizers worked closely with local law enforcement to make sure all in attendance would be safe. Ellie Carpenter, co-organizer of the event, said it was important for her to hold a Black Lives Matter demonstration in her hometown.
"Small towns like Monticello are nothing to be afraid of, there is plenty of support here for movements like the Black Lives Matter movement," said Carpenter.
Chants echoed throughout downtown Monticello as hundreds held signs and listened to speakers. Carpenter explained while Monticello is pre-dominantly a white community this movement is to help rise awareness and fight the injustice against black Americans.
"We were lucky enough to be given a platform," she said. "We are really grateful for everyone who did acknowledge their privilege and showed up."
Pastor James Fielder with United Methodist Church said he took part in the demonstration because he wants his voice and the voice of black Americans to be heard.
"Finally these things are happening," Fielder said in response to the hundreds who showed up at the courthouse.
Organizers said they hope this movement in Monticello inspires other communities to hold demonstrations like theirs.
