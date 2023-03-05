DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Jumping into lake Decatur for a good cause.
Dozens of people from around the area took part in the annual polar plunge Saturday afternoon.
The plunge supports more than 21,000 Special Olympic Athletes across the state.
Some participants dressed up to take the plunge and others did it with friends or family.
One participant we spoke to says, the cause is why he takes the plunge each year.
"Honestly the anticipation is the worst part, like waiting, waiting and waiting. We had a group of boys that took their shirts off this year. everyone takes after it a little different and takes it in different. Personally I think its a nice little cold refresher going into spring. So that's why I keep going and keep coming back." said participant, Kenny Parks.
As of Saturday night, the plunge brought in more than $37,000 in donations.
