SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - 333 volunteers are signed up to tackle 29 different service projects this weekend as part of the United Way's Day of Action.
Agencies throughout Springfield will volunteer Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
A Day of Action appreciation luncheon will be held at Abundant Faith Christian Center, 2525 Taylor Ave. in Springfield from noon to 12:45 p.m.
Friday's group of volunteers will then head to afternoon service projects.
Projects include cleaning, landscaping, painting, sorting clothes, packing and moving furniture.
Day of Action is Springfield's largest annual volunteer event.