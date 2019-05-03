United Way funds help recover St. John's Breadline truck

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - 333 volunteers are signed up to tackle 29 different service projects this weekend as part of the United Way's Day of Action.

Agencies throughout Springfield will volunteer Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

A Day of Action appreciation luncheon will be held at Abundant Faith Christian Center, 2525 Taylor Ave. in Springfield from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Friday's group of volunteers will then head to afternoon service projects.

Projects include cleaning, landscaping, painting, sorting clothes, packing and moving furniture.

Day of Action is Springfield's largest annual volunteer event.