(WAND) – The Hunter’s Moon will give people a chance to see a full moon this weekend.
The moon will appear for three days, beginning late Saturday to early Sunday morning. It will last through Tuesday morning, according to NASA.
This is the first full moon after the Harvest Moon. The Farmer's Almanac says this signifies it is time to hunt, since the harvesters have reaped their fields. It is also the moon closest to the autumnal equinox.
The moon will remain visible from sunrise to sunset but will be more visible after sunset when it rises. During that time, it may appear fuller and more orange than a normal full moon.