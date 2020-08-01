SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Isaias is ripping shingles off roofs and blowing over trees as it carves its way through the Bahamas and heads toward the Florida coast, where officials in Miami are closing beaches, marinas and parks.
Officials in Miami have 20 evacuation centers on standby that could be set up with COVID-19 safety measures.
Authorities in North Carolina are ordering people on Ocracoke Island to evacuate beginning Saturday evening.
Residents on several islands in the Bahamas also have been told to leave their homes.
