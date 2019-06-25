DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - At least two people had to be extracted from a car after a Decatur crash.
The crash occurred along Route 51 outside of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center. Two people were hospitalized, police say, and their injuries were not serious.
Police went to the scene at 4:31 p.m Tuesday.
Officers say two cars were involved in the crash and were both headed southbound on Route 51. They say the cars made contact, causing one of them to spin off the road and overturn in a ditch.
WAND-TV watched responders extricate two people from the car that crashed.