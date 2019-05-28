DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were shot, and Danville police were called to four different shooting of shots fired scenes in the last three days.
Around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, police were called to WIlliams St. and Elm St. Two people had been shot.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the lower back.
The victims were getting into a vehicle when they heard multiple gunshots being fired.
Both were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be ok.
On Monday around 1:30 a.m., police were called to the 1200 block of Chandler St. A 22-year-old woman had gunshot wounds to her hand and abdomen.
The victim said she was at a party when two male men began shooting at her.
She was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.
Police did not find any suspects.
Just after midnight Tuesday, police were called back to the 1200 block of Chandler St. for a report of shots fired. Police saw a home had been hit with gunfire.
No one was inside at the time of the shooting, but police believe this was related to the earlier shooting from the day before.
Also around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Danville police were called to the 300 block of Alexander St. for a report of shots fired.
Police spoke with a victim who said she was inside her home when it was hit multiple times by gunfire.
A witness saw two men walk up to the home, start shooting, and then run away.
No one was injured in that incident.
If you have any information about any of these shootings, call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.