JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a house fire in Jacksonville Monday.
Firefighters were called to a house on Hall Dr. Monday morning.
Two victims were rushed to Passavant Area Hospital. Henry Bugg, 73, was pronounced dead at 11:33 a.m. His wife, Patty Bugg, 72, was pronounced dead at noon.
Emergency crews were on scene throughout the day.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson said, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the Bugg family, as well as the many emergency crews who cared for them."
