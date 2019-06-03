ST. LOUIS (WAND) – A Taylorville man charged after a woman’s fall from a stadium parking garage rooftop.
Police say they arrived after 1:45 a.m. Sunday at the Stadium East Parking Garage near Busch Stadium to find Bradley S. Jenkins, 30, straddling the body of 27-year-old Allissa L. Martin. Jenkins was covered in blood, according to officers, and appeared to be intoxicated.
A press release says officers recovered Martin’s cell phone from the seventh floor of the garage, which was still recording. Police say the playback showed Martin pointing the camera at herself and then toward Jenkins as they argued. She yelled for Jenkins to stop punching her face, officers say, and dropped the camera before a scream and thump of her body hitting the ground could be heard.
Jenkins told officers he and Martin were just married on May 22.
Investigators say an autopsy on Martin has been scheduled as the investigation continues. An investigation to determine if Jenkins should face a homicide charge is ongoing.
Jenkins is charged with third-degree domestic assault, which is a Class E felony count.