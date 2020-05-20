SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect has been arrested for murder, home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated criminal sexual assault, residential arson and other changes from criminal acts from August 2019 through January 2020.
Police charged Ronald D. Porter on Wednesday. Porter has been in jail since Feb. 4 for a series of aggravated robberies committed in January and February.
According to the Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright and the Springfield Police Department, it is believed that Porter stalked a woman and entered her home in the 700 block of S. State Street in the late hours of Jan. 10 into Jan. 11. Police believe Porter sexually assaulted the victim and stabbed her multiple times, causing her death.
He then set the resident on fire to try and cover up evidence and conceal the victims death, police said.
Porter has been charged with the following additional felony offenses related to the above incident:
- Three counts of First Degree Murder
- Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault
- Home Invasion
- Armed Robbery
- Residential Arson
- Aggravated Stalking
- Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal
- Concealment of a Homicidal Death
- Obstructing Justice
- Unlawful Use of a Credit Card Porter was also charged with stalking a second woman in January, 2020.
Other charges filed include an offense that happened in October 2019. According to police, they believe Porter also entered the residence of a third woman while masked and attempted to commit sexual assault on the woman.
The state's attorney said, Porter and his wife, Whitney M. Porter, are charged with residential arson, arson, insurance fraud and obstructing justice for setting a fire to their joint apartment in October 2019 to obtain over $10,000 from a fraudulent insurance claim.
Robert Porter was also charged with robbery for an August 2019 robbery of United Community Bank located at 2120 Peoria Road in Springfield.
Robert is being held on a $5 million bond. Whitney was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. Her bound is set at $150,000.
Sangamon County State’s Attorney, Dan Wright, stated “The comprehensive set of charges filed today against Ronald Porter is the product of tireless and methodical investigation by the Springfield Police Department. SPD Detectives and the Illinois State Police Crime Lab carefully worked every angle of multiple related investigations to gather evidence sufficient to prove these crimes beyond a reasonable doubt. I will do everything within my power to secure justice for the victims and their families.”
Police say these investigations remain ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call police at 217-788-8311.
