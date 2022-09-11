SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A husband and wife was found dead inside a Springfield home Sunday morning.
According to the Sangamon County Sheriff, around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Sangamon County Dispatch received a 911 call from the 500 block of Southwind Drive.
The caller, a relative, indicated there were two deceased people in a residence. The deaths were confirmed by first responders.
According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the deaths are being investigated as homicides.
Autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning.
The couple's identification is being withheld pending notification of kin.
