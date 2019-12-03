ST. PETER, Minn. (WAND) – A couple married for 68 years died only 33 hours apart. Bob and Corinne Johnson were laid to rest together on Tuesday.
The couple married when they were teens.
"They went on their terms," Brent Johnson, Bob and Corinne's youngest son, says.
According to KARE-TV Bob and Corinne grew up three miles from the Nicollet County dairy farm where they raised seven children together.
Just six months ago the couple lived in their small farm home before Bob’s health declined from cancer and Corrine was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.
Bob was 88 and Corrine was 87.
Days before she passed, Corinne kissed her husband and whispered, "I love you."
"When mom passed, they pulled the curtain between the two beds, he just stared at the curtain," Beth Kinkeade, the Johnson's daughter, says.
As doctors told Bob his wife had died tears began to well up in his eyes.
Their son Bruce Johnson thought his dad could live on for weeks.
"As soon as mom died, he went downhill and died in a day. It's hard to imagine it's a coincidence."
The Johnson children say their father was legendary for going last — a gentleman who let others pass first through doors and grab their plates ahead of him at the buffet.
He put Corinne first too.
"So it was only fitting that in the end he waited for mother to go first, and then he passed away," Brent Johnson says.
Married 68 years, husband and wife die 1 day apart