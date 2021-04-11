CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND): “If we can stop the gunshots, we can stop people from getting shot, we can stop you from getting killed. And let's do it together as a community.” HV Neighborhood Transformation Executive Director, Maurice Hayes, continues to push to end gun violence.
Pain in the hearts of those who have made it their life mission to end gun violence after Saturday night's shooting, bringing the total number of shootings in 2021 to 55.
HV Neighborhood Transformation, HVNT, is dedicated to enriching Champaign Urbana Areas while ending gun violence. In just a couple of days, HVNT will have an office space to be physically available as a constant resource.
"We're now visibly available to anyone who may need to talk to us or sit down and figure out better ways to resolve some of the issues in the community." Hayes tells WAND News.
With the new space comes new resources, such as two new HVNT programs. The first program, The Awakening, will be targeting young men from the age of 16 to 30-years-old. Hayes describes the program saying, "It's a men's group dedicated to instilling manhood ideas in the thoughts of some of the young men in the community...where we could just talk and figure out the way best way for us as men to get out here and be at the forefront of our communities."
Another program called Safe Haven is set to help direct victims of gun violence. Hayes says this is open to the entire community, claiming "everyone in this community is affected in one way or another."
Safe Haven is described as a safe space to get together. Hayes says, "We want to get together and congregate as a community and talk about these things to bring some kind of healing, but with the healing. We also want to bring strip to the community in resolution and accountability to us as a community is solely to monitor those things where we live."
Co-founder William KT Brown says gun violence is not just about guns. He says the violence revolves around several factors in the community.
"It's a lot of things that create the environment where gunfights, gun violence becomes acceptable in that environment. You have to look at the political the social, educational, the investments in the community." Brown tells WAND News.
Brown pledges to keep pushing alongside HVNT with the help of the C-U community as temperatures rise. "As a community, we are calling on to C-U to make this a summer where we won't have this type of gun violence."
To visit their website and take advantage of resources or to volunteer, click here.
