Winter weather has officially arrived in central Illinois. With cold temperatures and snow arriving this week, the phone has been ringing off the hook for companies like Cripe Heating and Air.
Owner Time Cripe told WAND News, he's been booked solid, as homeowners scramble to get their heat up and running.
After spending years in attics and crawl spaces, he's seen some of the same mistakes over and over- when it comes to duct work.
"Duct work could be falling apart, it could not be insulated so therefore it could sweat and rust. I've seen where some duct work has actually had some holes in it before, and that can cause problems because then we're getting air where we don't want it to be," Cripe explained.
Cripe said if you are looking to buy a home, take a close look at the Home Inspection report. If you have questions, request an HVAC specialist conduct a second inspection.
