CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Community cleanup for a safer tomorrow, HV Neighborhood Transformation is polishing up neighborhoods around Champaign-Urbana.
HVNT is hoping a cleaner community leads to a safer one. HVNT is determined to bring gun violence down in the C-U area. The outreach coordinator says they just want kids to feel good about playing outside.
“We are cleaning up our communities with the kids in the communities." Henry Pettigrew, the outreach coordinator for HVNT says. "We want to make the kids want to come out and play more have fun and safer for them, do things they like to do."
They say there will be more community clean up events like this one. The cleaned Countrybrook and Gramercy park on June 4th. They hope small acts like this help promote positive change in the community.
