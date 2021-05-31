WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WAND) - Hy-Vee plans to start giving gift cards to each person who gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at its pharmacies or pop-up clinics.
The company said its new policy begins Tuesday. Those who get vaccinated at these locations will get a $10 Hy-Vee gift card.
To get a gift card, the vaccination must be done between June 1 and Nov. 11, 2021. Free COVID-19 vaccines can be obtained at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations with no appointments needed.
For those receiving two dose vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna), they will need to get their second dose to receive a gift card. Single-dose patients (Johnson & Johnson) will get a gift card once they are vaccinated.
Pfizer's vaccine is approved for Americans at age 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can be give to people 18 and older. Minors who get the Pfizer vaccine must have parental or guardian consent.
Patients should bring with them an insurance card if they have insurance and a Medicare Part B red, white and blue card if they are a Medicare recipient, along with a photo ID. Insurance is not required.
Patients must wear masks when they arrive to get vaccinated.
People can still schedule appointments in advance by clicking here, choosing Find Appointments and completing the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection.
