(WAND) - Starting Monday, Hy-Vee will be bringing back its reserved in-store shopping hours for customers who are at higher risk for illness.
According to a Hy-vee Facebook post, customers age 60 or old, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition can shop from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday at any Hy-Vee store.
Hy-vee asks that customers respect the hour and limit shopping to 8 a.m. and after.
Starting tomorrow, we will be bringing back our reserved in-store shopping hour for customers who are at higher risk for illness. The reserved shopping hour will be offered from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, at all Hy-Vee locations. pic.twitter.com/YRXqUrCT8V— Hy-Vee (@HyVee) November 22, 2020
