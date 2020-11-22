hy-vee.jpg

(WAND) - Starting Monday, Hy-Vee will be bringing back its reserved in-store shopping hours for customers who are at higher risk for illness.

According to a Hy-vee Facebook post, customers age 60 or old, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition can shop from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday at any Hy-Vee store.

Hy-vee asks that customers respect the hour and limit shopping to 8 a.m. and after. 

