MACOMB, Ill. (WAND) — Hy-Vee's Macomb location will be offering 1,000 free Vitamin D screenings beginning in January.
Vitamin D is necessary for a variety of functions, including helping support strong bones, facilitating normal immune function, and aiding in the absorption of calcium. Evaluating Vitamin D levels can help patients determine whether they're getting enough of the mineral in their diet.
The test involves a simple finger stick that can be performed in the store.
Registration is required and can be made online.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.