(WAND)-Hy-Vee donates 1 million pounds of food to food banks across its eight-state region this holiday season.
Hy-Vee joins dozens of national and regional food manufacturers and suppliers to fill over 20 truckloads with food and supplies for distribution across the Midwest.
The company has collected donations of protein, produce, dairy and nonperishable items, as well as monetary contributions from 26 leading food manufacturers and suppliers.
As part of Hy-Vee's goodwill initiative this holiday season, the company also donated more than $250,000 in food to the effort.
Over the last month, more than 260 Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh stores donated up to 100 meal kits each to a local nonprofit partner in their community.
Each kit had all the ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal for a family of four.
In all, Hy-Vee donated 80,000 meals the week of Thanksgiving.
Now, in their continuing efforts to solve food insecurity, Hy-Vee wants to ensure the food banks that serve its communities are fully stocked for the holidays.
Hy-Vee in partnership with Bernatello’s, Bimbo, Campbell’s, Chobani, Coca-Cola, ConAgra, Danone, Dole, Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hormel, Idahoan Potatoes, Johnsonville, Kellogg’s, Kemps, Kraft Heinz, McCormick, PepsiCo, Pro Health Potatoes, Smithfield, Smuckers, Stemilt, Suntreat, Tyson, Unilever, and Utz all have joined together to make this possible.
Starting Dec. 14, food banks across Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin will begin to see the donations.
Both the Central Illinois Food Bank in Springfield and Eastern Illinois Food Bank in Urbana will be receiving donations on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.
