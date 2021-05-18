WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WAND) - Hy-Vee is no longer requiring fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear masks in its stores.
The company announced the policy change, which is effective immediately, on Tuesday. It follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that no longer requires fully vaccinated people to be masked in most settings.
Masks will still be required in places where local ordinances mandate them. Hy-Vee is strongly recommending customers who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks. It is requiring employees who aren't fully vaccinated to keep masks on.
"Hy-Vee will continue to implement its extra safety and sanitization procedures that have been in place since COVID-19 first began," the company said in a press release. "Hy-Vee will also maintain its Plexiglas barriers all manned check stands, self-checkout stations, pharmacy counters, customer service counters and convenience store checkouts. In addition, social distancing signage will remain in place where lines tend to form (checkout lanes, deli/meat/bakery counters, etc.) and extra hand sanitizer/cart wipes will remain stationed throughout stores."
Hy-Vee announced several weeks ago it would no longer require people to have appointments to be vaccinated at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations. The company is hosting pop-up vaccination clinics at some community events to provide greater public vaccine access.
"Hy-Vee will also continue its efforts to reach underserved populations, working with local organizations to plan more community COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout its eight-state region," company leaders said.
