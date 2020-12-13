(WAND)- Hy-Vee is giving its pharmacists and technicians a bonus for participating in the company's rapid antigen COVID-19 testing.
Full-time pharmacists administering the tests will be able to receive a $500 bonus, and part-time pharmacists and technicians administering the test will receive a $250 compensation.
This is in addition to the $23.3 million the company gave to its front-line employee for their holiday appreciation bonuses.
Hy-Vee's additional pay and benefits offered during COVID-19 to its pharmacists and technicians have been in line with, and in several cases more than, what other major retail pharmacy chains in the U.S.
On top of holiday bonuses, Hy-Vee also offers protected leave for its employees, who either test positive for COVID-19 or had to spend time in self-isolation.
The benefit allowed for additional job security, guaranteeing job protection for a minimum of two weeks for all employees.
Additionally, Hy-Vee employees enrolled in the company's short-term disability benefit and received a minimum of two weeks of paid time off.
Full-time employees also were given access to free telehealth services, including coverage of mental health care.
This year, all Hy-Vee employees also started receiving a minimum 10% discount on their groceries every day as the company strives to be the Best Place to Work in America.
Hy-Vee also made special efforts to ensure its employees' safety by providing all personal with proper protective equipment, uniforms, and special heated outdoor drive-up facilities.
"Between testing and vaccine administration, Hy-Vee's pharmacists and technicians are vital in the fight against this pandemic," said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee's Chairman, CEO, and President.
"We are very much aware of the sacrifices every essential worker, especially those administering COVID-19 tests, must make as they go to work every day. We want to do everything we can to ensure their safety and well being in addition to showing our appreciation for the role they play in this public health crisis."
Currently, Hy-Vee has 47 pharmacy locations that offer or will soon offer outdoor and drive-thru rapid antigen testing.
Patients receive same-day test results in as little as 1-2 hours after completing the swab test.
One must register ahead of time through the Hy-Vee testing website to schedule a testing time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.