SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hy-Vee Market Grille in Springfield is set to soon become a Wahlburgers restaurant.
The restaurant chain confirmed it plans to put the store through through a transition to Wahlburgers. The new restaurant will be a "casual, counter-service" eatery, per Hy-Vee spokeswoman Tina Potthoff.
"These changes are part of the overall store changes we announced in mid-February and said could include promotions, reallocations or reductions to reflect the needs of the changes made an an individual store," Potthoff said.
The transition period - leading to the Wahlburgers opening in early summer 2020 - will include the dining area operating from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. There will be a modified Market Grille menu that features breakfast, appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and other daily specials, which customers can buy at a kiosk.
The full-service bar will stay open.
Potthoff said Hy-Vee will release more information about Wahlburgers grand opening dates and other details at a later time.