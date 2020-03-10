Hy-Vee partnering with grocery delivery companies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hy-Vee Market Grille in Springfield is set to soon become a Wahlburgers restaurant. 

The restaurant chain confirmed it plans to put the store through through a transition to Wahlburgers. The new restaurant will be a "casual, counter-service" eatery, per Hy-Vee spokeswoman Tina Potthoff. 

"These changes are part of the overall store changes we announced in mid-February and said could include promotions, reallocations or reductions to reflect the needs of the changes made an an individual store," Potthoff said. 

The transition period - leading to the Wahlburgers opening in early summer 2020 - will include the dining area operating from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. There will be a modified Market Grille menu that features breakfast, appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and other daily specials, which customers can buy at a kiosk. 

The full-service bar will stay open. 

Potthoff said Hy-Vee will release more information about Wahlburgers grand opening dates and other details at a later time. 

Tags