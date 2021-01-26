(WAND) - The State of Illinois is partnering with Hy-Vee pharmacies across central and northern Illinois to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible people.
Hy-Vee has 16 locations in Bloomington, Canton, Galesburg, Hamilton, Milan, Moline, Macomb, Peoria, Peru, Rock Island, Silvis, Springfield, and Sycamore.
It estimates being able to provide up to 200 vaccinations each day.
To make an appointment, eligible people can register by clicking HERE.
Vaccinations begin Wednesday, January 27. They will be given Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The State of Illinois is also partnering with Walgreens and Jewel-Osco pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.
A total of 92 Walgreens locations and 92 Jewel-Osco locations have been added to the coronavirus.illinois.gov website.
