(WAND) - Hy-Vee pharmacies are now administering COVID-19 vaccines to minors in the 12-15 age range.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines will be given out for free. Minors need to have consent from a parent or guardian to be vaccinated. Hy-Vee wants parents to accompany their child to both their first and second dose appointments.
Individuals can be vaccinated on a walk-in basis or by setting up an appointment in advance online. To set up an online appointment, patients can click here, choose "Find Appointments" and finish a digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection.
COVID-19 vaccines are free for all people, whether or not they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for minors in the 12-15 age range. The vaccine was previously available for people at age 16 and up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.