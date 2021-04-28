(WAND) - Hy-Vee is now offering free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointments needed at all of its pharmacy locations.
The change allows customers to walk in and get the vaccine when it is convenient.
Those who want to make an appointment in advance can still do so by clicking here and selecting "Find Appointments." A person can then complete the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection.
Hy-Vee noted COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, whether or not they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.
