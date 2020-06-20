WEST DE MOINES (WAND) - Hy-Vee Inc. is recalling its 12 oz. Hy-Vee bagged garden salad.
The FDA said the product may be contaminated with Cyclospora. The product was distributed across its eight state region of Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after ingestion of Cyclospora. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever. If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems may be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness.
Hy-Vee has not received any reports of illness due to its Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad. Customers who purchased this product should throw it out or return it to Hy-Vee for a full refund.
