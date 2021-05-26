(WAND) - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling a taco kit product due to undeclared egg being discovered.
The company announced the recall came from its supplier, Reser's Fine Foods, which sends bulk Chicken Taco Kits that are repackaged by Hy-Vee into Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco kits. Those bulk kits have Chipotle Crema Sauce, which have egg that was not declared on the label.
Hy-Vee said those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat these products.
The recall includes Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco Kits sold in deli cases in black plastic trays that have clear plastic lids. The affected products have UPC 02-82503-09993 and a "Best If Use By" date before May 27, 2021. This is located on top of the label.
Affected products were distributed at Hy-Vee grocery stores in the company's eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. There have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the recalled products as of Wednesday.
"Customers with an egg allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it, or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund," a Hy-Vee press release said.
Anyone with questions can contact a Hy-Vee Customer Care representative 24 hours a day ad seven days a week by calling 1-800-772-4098.
