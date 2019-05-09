LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Responders have re-opened I-55 after a downed power line near Lincoln forced it to close.
The closure began at 3:30 p.m. and ended after 4 p.m. Traffic lanes are all open again in both directions.
ISP District 9 and the Illinois Department of Transportation were re-routing interstate traffic through Lincoln at the following places while the power company worked on the line:
- I-55 N/B to exit at 126 through Lincoln to re-enter I-55 at milepost 133
- I-55 S/B to exit at 133 through Lincoln to re-enter I-55 at milepost 126
- I-155 S/B to I-55 N/B to exit 133 through Lincoln to re-enter I-55 at milepost 126