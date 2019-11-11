URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police have closed Interstate 74 eastbound lanes at an exit in Urbana following crashes.
Troopers told The News-Gazette there are multiple crashes in the area near the Cunningham Avenue exit, leading to the decision to close all eastbound lanes.
State police are redirecting all traffic through Urbana "until further notice", according to Trooper Matt McCormick.
"Please avoid this area," he said. "All roadways in the area are in poor condition due to the inclement weather."