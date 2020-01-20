CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A teen went to a hospital for treatment after a crash near Champaign.
Authorities briefly moved I-74 westbound traffic down to one lane after the crash, which occurred near mile post 179.
Troopers said an unknown car was moving westbound on I-74 with a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu and 2018 Ford Escape. They said the unknown car abruptly braked to make a turn into the median crossover, causing the Ford driver to also brake.
According to a press release, the Chevrolet driver was not able to avoid striking the Escape and hit the rear of the vehicle.
A 16-year-old female from Danville was driving the Malibu. She went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All parties involved had seat belts on, per state police. Possible charges are pending as the investigation continues.
