URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Wisconsin truck driver who used a slingshot to shoot out windows of passing cars on I-74 was sentenced to two and a half years in prison Friday.
Kevin Casey, 53, of Janesville, pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated battery to a child under 13. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped other battery charges against Casey.
Illinois State Police began investigating reports of damage to vehicles March 30 and found a ball bearing in one of those vehicles. In all, authorities received reports of damage in Vermilion, Champaign, Piatt and DeWitt Counties. Most occurred on Wednesdays or Fridays and seemed to target minivans, investigators said.
Three of those incidents caused injuries from broken glass, including one that left a child hurt.
State Police found video from IDOT and local business cameras that showed a white semi-truck passing the victims’ vehicles at the time of the incidents. Police used those videos to retrieve a license plate number for the white truck. It was registered to Casey.
In addition to the prison sentence, Casey is also ordered to pay fees and restitution. He receives credit for 204 days already served in jail.