(WAND) - I-39 from Normal to Minonk will be closed for about 12 hours after multiple crashes involving over 100 vehicles, state police said.
A mass collision occurred Thursday afternoon on I-39 near El Paso. Troopers said the crash happened at about 3:13 p.m. on I-39 southbound at mile post 9.
At 6:40 p.m. Thursday, troopers announced the extended road closure. Troopers have been diverting traffic from I-39 southbound at El Paso (Exit 14) to IL 251 to bypass the crash site.
The public is urged to use extreme caution and only travel if absolutely necessary.
"Together, with our local partners, we are diligently working to ensure motorists are safely escorted from the area to warming centers," state police said.
