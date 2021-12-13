LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 in Logan County.
In a Logan County 911/EMA alert, authorities said the crash is on I-55 northbound at around mile marker 136, which is about 10 miles north of Lincoln.
The right lane will be closed for an extended period of time.
The situation has caused traffic congestion. There will be traffic backups and detours for an unknown amount of time.
If a driver can't find an alternate route, they should proceed with caution when traveling through the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.