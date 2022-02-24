LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Lanes of I-55 near Elkhart are back open after authorities responded to a crash.
At 2:26 p.m. Thursday, state police said a commercial motor vehicle crash occurred on I-55 northbound at mile post 118. Troopers said northbound lanes were closed at that time.
Lanes were back open with northbound traffic moving at 3:49 p.m. Thursday.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
