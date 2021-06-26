McLean County, Ill. (WAND) - Interstate 55 near the Funks Grove area is now back open after roads were damaged to flooding, Illinois State Police said.
Heavy rainfall caused damage to the interstate, according to the Mt. Hope - Funks Grove Fire Protection District.
In a social media post Saturday morning, the fire department said the interstate was shut down indefinitely until the road was repaired and the bridge was inspected.
The department also said overnight they had to help rescue four people trapped in the water, all were recovered and able to walk to an ambulance for transport to an area hospital.
One nearby resident was evacuated due to the flooding, the department said.
