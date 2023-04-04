SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police Troopers along with firefighters and EMS were called out after a vehicle fire ignited the grassy center median on Interstate 55 near Sherman.
It happened on I-55 southbound near milepost 102.
I-55 traffic is down to one lane, and traffic is backing up.
Drivers are urged to use caution.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.