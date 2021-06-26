Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy and windy this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.