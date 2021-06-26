McLean County, Ill. (WAND) - Heavy rainfall caused damage to Interstate 55 near the Funks Grove area, according to the Mt. Hope - Funks Grove Fire Protection District.
In a social media post Saturday morning, the fire department said the interstate is shut down indefinitely until the road is repaired and the bridge is inspected.
The interstate is shut down at the McLean exit to the Shirley exit.
The department also said overnight they had to help rescue four people trapped in the water, all were recovered and able to walk to an ambulance for transport to an area hospital.
One nearby resident was evacuated due to the flooding, the department said.
WAND News has reached out to the Illinois Department of Transportation for details on the closure but has not yet heard back.
