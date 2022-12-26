SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Weather-related crashes shut down part of Interstate 55 south Monday, but the interstate has since reopened.
Illinois State Police responded to several crashes on I-55 south between mileposts 83 and 85.
Troopers advise drivers to take it slow as road conditions remain slick.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.