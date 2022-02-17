CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A series of crashes between Rantoul and Champaign has closed I-57 southbound, troopers said.
State police reported they are diverting traffic from I-57 southbound onto Route 136 at mile post 250 because of crashes at mile post 243.
Drivers should seek an alternate route, use caution and slow down. Troopers continue to advise not traveling unless there is an emergency.
